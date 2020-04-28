Last week we posted a range test review for the 2020 MINI Cooper SE in which we drove it at a constant 56 mph (90 km/hr). We achieved a total range of 132 miles before the vehicle stopped dead about 4 feet short of the Electrify America charging station.

We had some readers comment that 56 mph isn't a realistic highway driving range, and they had wished we conducted the test at a higher speed. Your wish is our command. We charged up to 100%, set the cruise control to a GPS-certified 70 mph, and drove it until the state of charge read zero. Actually, we drove it about 2 miles after the state of charge read zero, but not quite until it stopped moving like the last range test. That's because I didn't have any support this time to help push the vehicle if needed.

In our 56 mph test, we finished up with 132 miles and a driving efficiency of 4.4 m/kWh. This time, at 14 miles per hour faster I was able to squeeze 108.2 miles out of the MINI's 29 kWh (usable) battery pack and averaged an efficiency rating of 3.7 mi/kWh.

When we started out there was very little wind, but not long into the trek, we started getting a 7 mph wind that was coming from the southeast. As we were heading south, it was nearly a direct headwind and the efficiency suffered a bit because of it. We averaged 3.6 mi/kWh on the first half of the trip. Then, turning around for the second half of the journey, we had the wind at our backs and averaged 3.8 miles per kWh.

There were some minor elevation changes along the way of about 100 feet up and down which is why we chose a route that was a circle. It was 62°F and clear. The heat was on low and the MINI was in the "Green" driving mode.

The MINI Cooper SE has four driving modes, Sport, Mid, Green and Green+. We chose Green mode because it was the most efficient driving mode without sacrificing the cabin heating and cooling functions, something we don't think most drivers will be willing to do.

The MINI Cooper SE has an EPA rated range of 110 miles, and we nearly matched that driving at a constant 70 mph. Actually, I bet we could have made 110 miles if I continued to drive before it slowed to a stop, but we just weren't set up to push or tow the vehicle this time.

We know there no perfect range test, and this certainly wasn't an attempt to create that. It's just another data point for MINI Cooper SE fans to use as a yardstick of what to expect from the vehicle if they get one. With these two range tests, I think we've painted a good picture of how far you can expect to go in the Cooper SE.

Perhaps we'll request another loan in the dead of winter and recreate these tests in 20-degree temperatures to see just how efficient the MINI's heat-pump system is.

InsideEVs will be getting a 2020 Chevy Bolt EV and a 2020 Nissan LEAF Plus this week for driving and range tests. Let us know in the comments below if there's any specific test or information you'd like us to do with either of those EVs.