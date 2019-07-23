Time and time again, we continue to hear people compare the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron to the Tesla Model X. This is simply because all three are battery-electric crossovers and considered luxury/premium vehicles.

However, aside from the fact that they're labeled as luxury SUVs, the Jaguar and Audi are more comparable to electric crossovers like the Kia Niro EV and Hyundai Kona Electric, at least in terms size and seating. But, they're much more expensive and neither offers as much range as the South Korean BEVs or any Model X for that matter.

The I-Pace and e-tron are small crossovers with two rows of seats and room for five passengers. The I-Pace rides on a wheelbase that's a touch longer than the e-tron's, though the Audi is taller and wider. Both offer very similar interior measurements, but the Audi has a bit more room in the rear seats, as well as more cargo volume. The I-Pace offers 234 miles of EPA-rated range to the e-tron's 204 miles. In terms of pricing, the I-Pace starts at $69,500, while the e-tron has a base MSRP of $74,500.

Based on the above information alone, can you already choose the best option? If not, how about based the plethora of reviews?

Whether or not you know the answer, the above video breaks it all down rather nicely. No spoilers here. Check it out and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.