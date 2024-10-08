GM is set to ditch the Ultium brand name amid a broad shift in battery strategy, an executive told Bloomberg.

GM will continue using underlying batteries and technology platforms, but also incorporate LFP and nickel-rich prismatic cells.

A new Battery Cell Development Center aims to accelerate R&D.

When General Motors launched the Ultium electric vehicle platform and battery system four years ago, it said that this plan—one common architecture and family of modular batteries for all future models—would underpin millions of EVs for years to come. It would also, in theory, mean GM could make enough batteries at scale for EVs to become highly profitable.

But actually scaling up has been a nightmare. Now, GM wants to kill the Ultium brand name, while keeping the underlying tech, and change its approach towards batteries.

That detail comes from an interview with former Tesla executive and GM's current battery chief Kurt Kelty in Bloomberg. And besides abandoning a name that hasn't really caught on, Kelty said these moves mean big changes for GM's battery game.

GM EV Slide

Currently, GM's main battery partner is LG Energy Solution. Now, Kelty said the automaker plans to incorporate different battery chemistries and varying cell shapes to tailor them to particular models. GM's current Ultium packs power a dozen models, from the $35,000 Chevy Equinox EV to the $100,000 GMC Hummer EV, just in different sizes.

That's likely to change for future models.

According to Kelty, there's a "significant" change coming to GM's battery plans that will be revealed at the Investor Day Presentation later today. That means ditching the one-type-fits-all philosophy and tailoring battery packs to individual models, something Tesla and BYD have been doing for years. That may include using the current pouch cells for some models, but possibly using the easier-to-assemble prismatic cells for others.

GM EVs currently are equipped with nickel-cobalt-manganese-aluminum cells made by the joint venture with LGES. Now it plans to diversify. The automaker is in talks with Japan's TDK Corp to produce lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries in the U.S. using tech licensed from CATL.

The next-gen Chey Bolt EV will ride on the Ultium platform, but it will use LFP batteries, as has been announced previously. (Although initially, it may not use U.S.-made packs.)

Ultium Cells LLC Battery Plant in Warren, Ohio

LFP batteries are cheaper to produce than nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cells, boast better thermal performance and last longer. But they are less energy dense and hence more suitable for entry level models, like the rear-wheel drive Tesla Model 3 and the Standard Range Ford Mustang Mach-E.

To accelerate these plans, GM will conduct battery R&D at the Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center at GM's campus in Warren, Michigan and at the new Battery Cell Development Center that will be officially announced on Tuesday. The latter is expected to be up and running by 2027 and together the two facilities will be able to develop new packs and get them ready for production in 18 months.

GM is also building a new $3.5 billion battery plant in Indiana in partnership with Samsung SDI to develop nickel-rich prismatic cells.

Kelty said all of this is meant to "significantly" reduce battery weight, drive down costs and make manufacturing less complex. GM last year said was abandoning its goal of selling 400,000 EVs by mid-2024. Its EV sales have been nowhere close to that, but they're improving steadily. And this revised battery strategy might help it unlock a new phase of mass production while potentially improving the range and charging speeds of its EVs.

For all these challenges, including software issues and moving sales goalposts several times, GM is doing comparatively well in electric sales. It just posted yet another consecutive quarter of EV deliveries and may close the year as America's no. 2 electric automaker behind Tesla.

Contact the author: suvrat.kothari@insideevs.com