Two Ford F-150 Lightning owners who got nearly identical vehicles two years ago reflect on their purchase.

One of the trucks has over 45,000 miles, while the other has roughly 23,000 miles on the odometer.

Apart from a few minor niggles, both EVs required zero maintenance.

The Ford F-150 Lightning was, for a few years, the best-selling electric pickup truck in the United States before it was dethroned by the Tesla Cybertruck. As a result, there are a fair few of them on the roads, and this means if you’re looking for a used truck, you have a pretty wide selection of units to choose from.

But what should you look out for when shopping around for a used F-150 Lightning? Not much, if the Out of Spec Dave video embedded at the top of this page is your only source of information.

The video is a lengthy conversation with two 2022 F-150 Lightning Lariat owners who bought their battery-powered pickups at roughly the same time with almost identical trims. However, the owners couldn’t be more different. One is a tech enthusiast who knows just about all there is to know about his truck, while the other is a car enthusiast who became addicted to the silence and instant torque offered by EVs.

One of the EVs has over 45,000 miles and is used extensively for both work and family, while the other only has about 23,000 miles and is driven almost exclusively for double-digit loops close to home.

But if there’s one thing that ties the story together, it’s the fact that both Lightning didn’t require any maintenance during the last two years. There was one issue with the frunk sensor but that turned out to be a mouse that had chewed through the cable.

Other than that, the two owners experienced some minor annoyances such as the phone-as-a-key feature not always working as advertised and the fact that 2022 Lightnings still don’t have the latest version of Ford’s Blue Cruise hands-free driving assistant.

Furthermore, the energy efficiency is not great and the absence of a heat pump (that was added later as standard equipment) can take its toll, especially during the winter months. As for range, “there’s no such thing as range anxiety,” just charger anxiety, as one of the owners put it. But even that was solved after Ford EV owners got access to the Tesla Supercharger network.

All in all, it sounds like Ford’s first modern electric pickup is a solid vehicle, even for first-time EV owners. But what do you think? Let us know in the comments below.