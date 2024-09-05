Mazda has filed a trademark in the EU for what is likely an upcoming EV



Called the CX-6e, the EV will likely be a crossover



It's unclear if the CX-6e will come to the U.S.

It sure looks like Mazda is gearing up for a new EV. The latest hint is a trademark filing with the European Union Intellectual Property Office for a new wordmark, which sure does look a lot like an upcoming model: CX-6e.

The name, which AutoGuide discovered, is a play on Mazda's current naming convention of crossovers, and directly pokes fun at the Mazda CX-60. Get it? CX-6e?

Mazda CX-60

All jokes aside, you might not be familiar with the CX-60. It's one of Mazda's crossovers (like the similarly-named CX-30, CX-5, CX-50, CX-70, and CX-90), but the model is only offered outside of the U.S. market.

When it launched in 2022, the CX-60 was the first of Mazda's crossovers to use the brand's Large Product Group platform. The same platform is now also shared with the newer CX-70 and CX-90. It is built to support rear and all-wheel drivetrains, longitudinally-mounted combustion engines, and hybrid powerplants, which are present in the European CX-60. If Mazda uses the CX-6e trademark for a new vehicle, it's unclear whether the automaker will underpin the vehicle with the same platform.

It is worth calling out that Mazda could tap into its recent partnership with Toyota and Subaru for help. Earlier this year, the brands announced that they would collaborate as part of a "Multipathway" approach to electrification. This could mean Mazda looks to these brands for help in the battery and EV powertrain departments. And given the lackluster specs from the MX-30, that seems like a pretty good idea.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Earlier this year, Mazda also filed for a trademark on the name "6e" and an accompanying logo in Europe. It's unclear if the CX-6e is an evolution of Mazda's branding or a completely separate vehicle—perhaps a sedan like the gas-powered Mazda6 that ended production earlier this year with no replacement planned.

All of this is a lot of speculation, but Mazda North America CEO Tom Donnelly has said that the brand will launch a new EV in 2025. The details are sparse, but Donnelly mentioned that the EV "will be an existing nameplate and likely a crossover"—seems like the CX-6e is the missing piece to this puzzle.