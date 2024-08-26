  • The 2025 Cadillac Optiq electric crossover will be available in four trim levels.
  • The most expensive versions, Luxury 2 and Sport 2, will be the first to hit the market later this year.
  • General Motors, Cadillac’s parent company, expects the Optiq to be eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

The 2025 Cadillac Optiq starts at $54,390 including the destination charge, while the most expensive trim goes for $57,090, according to an order guide spotted by CarsDirect and later reported by Autoblog. That's pretty much in line with the automaker's initial estimate of $54,000.

The most affordable electric vehicle in Cadillac’s lineup, the Optiq will be available in four trim levels, with the most expensive versions hitting dealer lots first. The Luxury 1 is the cheapest, followed by the Sport 1 which goes for $54,990. Meanwhile, the Luxury 2 has an MSRP of $56,590 and the Sport 2 tops out at $57,090–that’s $1,500 less than the larger Lyriq EV in entry-level guise.

All of these prices include the $1,495 destination charge and GM said it expects the 2025 Optiq to be eligible for the $7,500 tax credit, so the entry-level EV actually starts from $46,890 as long as the buyer meets the income requirements.

We don’t know what goodies each trim will come with, but the Mexican-built Optiq is pretty well-equipped from the get-go, with flush door handles, LED lights front and back, a 33-inch LED display that serves as both an instrument cluster and infotainment center, Super Cruise hands-free driving assist and a Dolby Atmos-capable AKG sound system with 19 speakers.

All Optiq EVs come with an 85-kilowatt-hour battery that GM claims will enable a maximum driving range of 300 miles on a full charge. Speaking of charging, Cadillac’s most affordable electric model can gain 33 miles of range per hour when hooked up to an 11.5-kW AC source, while a 150-kW DC fast charger can add up to 79 miles of range per hour.

Also standard is a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup that’s good for 300 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. By comparison, the larger and more expensive Lyriq comes with a single motor in the entry-level version–getting an AWD Lyriq will set you back at least $62,090.

