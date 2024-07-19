China has emerged as a global force in electric car and battery manufacturing, and incumbent automakers around the globe are feeling the heat. For proof of that, look no further than the hefty tariffs on Chinese-made EVs coming into play in both the U.S. and Europe.

But should global carmakers really be sweating right now? Are Chinese electric cars truly competitive on the world stage? American car reviewers don't often get access to Chinese cars, so whenever they do, we perk up.

Get Fully Charged China's electric rise China has emerged in recent years as a powerhouse in electric-vehicle manufacturing, and that's scaring the pants off players like Ford, Tesla and Volkswagen. Its EVs are regarded as delivering high quality at a low price, thanks largely to hefty government subsidies for the country's EV industry.

Kyle Conner, the EV expert behind the Out Of Spec Reviews YouTube channel, recently tested out a BYD Dolphin in Austria and came away impressed by the affordable hatchback. For his complete thoughts, check out the video above. Otherwise, stick with me for the highlights and what it all means.

Conner checked out a Dolphin with the larger-sized battery pack and all the bells and whistles, bringing its price up into the mid 30,000-euro range. Conner said the car starts at around 28,000 euros, or roughly $30,000. Keep in mind that pricing varies across Europe, and that 100% tariffs in the U.S. mean that Chinese EVs are unlikely to be sold here anytime soon.

The car has a 201-horsepower front motor, 265 miles of range (per the generous European testing cycle) and a 64-kilowatt-hour battery pack. So it's roughly comparable to a U.S. market EV like the Chevrolet Bolt. But Conner said the BYD beats out the Chevy.

Several things stood out that make the Dolphin an appealing package overall, according to Conner.

That includes the Dolphin's "sense of personality" and "quirkiness" both inside and out. His test car came with a power strip one can plug into the charge port to power outside appliances. Room in the rear seat was solid and even better than what the similarly compact Volvo EX30 offers, he said.

On the road, the Dolphin doesn't squeak or rattle and feels nicely put together, Conner said. Ride quality is "actually unbelievably comfortable and soft," but a little bouncy, he said. Plus, it has plenty of power to have a little fun.

“If you just need an A to B car, well hey, this is pretty damn good," Conner said.

That tracks with the growing consensus around Chinese EVs—that they deliver high quality and lots of features for competitive prices. A lot of that has to do with the enormous subsidies China's government has lavished on its EV sector over the years. And now that bet is paying off.

But Conner didn't love everything about the Dolphin. He said that, like the BYD Seal he drove previously, the Dolphin lacked refinement. As far as throttle calibration, brake calibration and handling go, BYD has some work to do if it wants to rise to the level of German manufacturers, he said. But that shouldn't matter much to a non-enthusiast buyer.

"So you really have to be not a car person, I think, to go for one of these," he said. “I hope BYD focuses on the last 10% of their cars."

