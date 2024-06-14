Over the past few weeks, reviews started pouring in for Chevrolet’s Equinox EV. Reviewers have been rightly enthusiastic about the brand’s newest EV. The model's release represents a real turning point for GM’s Ultium platform following nearly two years of battery production complications.

The Equinox EV brings affordability and high-volume production after two years of up-market products like the Cadillac Lyriq and Hummer EV. Naturally, many excited buyers took to the Chevrolet website to build their vehicles as soon as order books were open.

Get Fully Charged The Equinox EV is an important car for GM, and America With a price of around $35,000 after tax incentives—and soon less with a base LT model—the Equinox EV is one of the most affordable ways to go electric in the U.S. It's also expected to be a key sales driver for General Motors' electric effort, which had several quality and production headaches in 2023.

But anyone following the model since its initial announcement in 2022 probably noticed that several promised features were missing in action. Those include:

Available 19.2 kW Level 2 (AC) charging module

Available Head-Up Display

Rear Camera Mirror

Available Bose audio system

Wireless Charging Pad

These options were all slated for the 3RS trim, with a few appearing on lower trims as well. Even as more trims became available, these features were still missing. Things didn't look good after Chevy released an Equinox EV trim breakdown in May that contained no acknowledgment of these features.

Many buyers seemed especially frustrated at the missing wireless phone charger; several owners have been looking into aftermarket options for that feature in particular. So we reached out to Chevy for clarification on the reason for these changes. And we have good news to report: all but one of these features will be arriving on specific Equinox EV trims “this calendar year," a GM spokesperson told InsideEVs.

However, in an effort to streamline the launch of Chevy’s newest electric crossover, the Bose audio system has been dropped. This is disappointing to hear since Bose systems have been a staple across Chevy’s lineup, including as options for the Bolt EV and EUV. There are currently no plans for Bose to return to the Equinox EV, but if this changes we will be sure to let you know.

Did you hold off on ordering due to these missing features? Unless you're a Bose audiophile, keep an eye out for these new additions later this year. If you’ve already received your Equinox EV, let us know your initial impressions in the comments below.

