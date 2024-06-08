Tesla revealed that its 4680 Cell Manufacturing team has just produced its 50 millionth 4680-type cylindrical battery cell at the Giga Texas plant.

Assuming a single 4680-type lithium-ion cell stores roughly 90 watt-hours of energy, we calculate 4.5 gigawatt-hours cumulatively.

Get Fully Charged 50 million 4680-type cells The 4680-type cylindrical cells were developed and are produced in-house by Tesla. The company has a pilot production line in California and a manufacturing line at the Giga Texas site.

When comparing the latest milestone with the previous announcement of the 20 millionth cell from October 11, 2023, we can calculate the average manufacturing rate of the cells.

The average over about 238 days is 126,050 cells per day (30 million units total):

October 11, 2023: 20 millionth cell

June 5, 2024: 50 millionth cell

Difference: 30 million cells in 238 days (126,050/day)

The previous average between June 16, 2023, and October 11, 2023 (117 days) was considerably lower—85,470 per day:

June 16, 2023: 10 millionth cell

October 11, 2023: 20 millionth cell

Difference: 10 million cells in 117 days (85,470/day)

Tesla's 4680-type cylindrical battery cells were initially used in one of the Tesla Model Y versions (currently not available), produced in Texas. Since late 2023, the cells have been used in the Tesla Cybertruck pickup.

A single Tesla Cybertruck's battery has about 123 kilowatt-hours of energy and consists of 1,344 cells). An average of 126,050 cells daily would be enough for almost 94 vehicles. The most recent average might be much higher—in March, Tesla announced that it produced enough batteries for over 1,000 Cybertrucks in a week.

Between now and October, Tesla probably produced enough 4680-type cells for more than 22,000 Tesla Cybertrucks. The company previously said that the supply of 4680-type batteries will not be a bottleneck for the ramp-up.

We don't know the official production rate of the Tesla Cybertruck. However, according to Tesla-focused analyst Troy Teslike (@TroyTeslike / X), the production rate was constant between March and June (the exact numbers, based on the VIN registrations, are available behind a paywall).

The report says that Tesla is still producing only the foundation series of the Tesla Cybertruck, which indicates that the approximated constant production rate is not related to the demand.