Tesla's cumulative production of electric cars in Fremont, California, reached three million units as of May 18, 2024. For reference, the two millionth EV was produced in July 2022.

The company shared photos of the factory team surrounding the three millionth EV, which happened to be a blue Tesla Model S. In addition to the Model S (produced since 2012), the plant also makes Model X, Model 3, and Model Y.

Get Fully Charged Half Of All Teslas Ever Produced Come From Fremont The Tesla Factory in Fremont, California, is the company's first large factory, acquired in 2010. Considering that the factory produced 3 million EVs out of over 6 million total by all Tesla plants, the site is responsible for half of the cumulative production.

The Fremont factory is supported by the Giga Nevada factory, which produces batteries and components, including drive units. Both plants were mentioned in the tweet.

The Tesla Factory in Fremont, California, is the only Tesla plant that produces four electric car models. Its installed annual capacity is estimated at over 650,000, including over 550,000 Model 3 and Model Y and about 100,000 Model S and Model X.

With 3 million EVs under the belt, out of 6 million total produced (as of the end of March), the plant is responsible for half of all Tesla EVs ever produced.

However, because the Tesla Giga Shanghai produces even more EVs and two new gigafactories come online (in Texas and Germany), Fremont's role is smaller than in the past. Currently, half of all Tesla EVs are produced in China.

Tesla Celebrates 3,000,000th Electric Car Produced In Fremont

According to Tesla-focused analyst Troy Teslike (@TroyTeslike / X), the most recent production milestone indicates that the production rate is better than estimated earlier this year.

Q2 2024 is still expected to be weaker than a year ago—company-wise—primarily due to weaker demand in a challenging market environment.

An interesting side note is that the new Tesla Model 3 Performance's customer deliveries have not yet begun, pending approvals.