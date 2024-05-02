The Tesla Cybertruck is full of innovations like steer-by-wire, a 48-volt electrical system, and, perhaps someday soon, a range-extending battery pack you can plop in the bed. 

Sure, that's cool. But have you seen its windshield wiper? 

Get Fully Charged

The Cyberwiper

The Tesla Cybertruck is full of outside-the-box design decisions. That includes a hilariously huge windshield wiper.

The truck's comically large wiper has been a major point of intrigue since pre-production Cybertrucks started popping up on social media a couple of years back. Tesla's initial concept, unveiled in 2019, lacked wipers and side mirrors. That's typical of early prototypes. 

The wiper isn't just gigantic. It also lies vertically when not in use rather than horizontally along the bottom of the windshield like normal, so it's hard to miss.

The huge wiper has elicited lots of questions. Could a single wiper tackle heavy-duty snow and the like? How does the thing work? 

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox.
For more information, read our
Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Lucky for all you Cyberwiper stans out there, engineering firm Munro & Associates is tearing down a Tesla truck to explain all of its inner workings. This week, the firm posted a video dedicated specifically to the wiper. Check it out and let us know what you think. 

Contact the author: tim.levin@insideevs.com

More Cybertruck Stuff

cybertruck owner issues 1 month pedal Month Of Hell: Tesla Cybertruck Owner Frustrated By Quality Issues
tesla cybertruck highway range test 2024 Tesla Cybertruck: The InsideEVs 70 MPH Range Test
cybertruck teardown steering by wire Tesla Cybertruck Teardown Continues With A Look At Its Steer-By-Wire System
tesla cybertruck powershare install estimate Tesla Cybertruck’s Battery Can Power A House. Owner Quoted $30,000 To Make That Happen
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com