Tesla will report first-quarter earnings after the closing bell today. The market doesn't seem too optimistic, as Tesla underwhelmed in its last report and has cut prices multiple times since then. Investors want to see Musk's vision for the future of the company, fans want to hear more about the so-called Robotaxi that CEO Elon Musk says will be revealed this August and everyone wants to know what happened to the "affordable Tesla" project. The post-earnings investor call starts at 5:30 p.m. E.T. If you're interested, you can watch the whole livestream right here:

There are plenty of other story lines worth keeping in mind, in case Tesla addresses them. Some analysts are worried about signs of slackening demand in the U.S. and China. Price cuts have also led to heavy depreciation on Tesla vehicles, and Cybertruck production does not appear to be ramped up. Musk and other executives will want to assure investors that the long-term plan is still on track. We'll have to see if they can pull it off.

In the meantime, read up on Tesla's ongoing headwinds here: