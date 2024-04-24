A 2019 Tesla Model 3 Performance has racked up 103,000 miles. In this video, the owner of the Model 3 discusses battery degradation, reliability, depreciation, maintenance, service costs and more.

For an almost five-year-old car, this Model 3 Performance has rather high mileage. Averaged over five years, the Model 3 Performance was driven just over 20,000 miles per year. That's not insanely high but still, it's above average.

Get Fully Charged A 2019 Tesla Model 3 Performance owner discusses what it's like to own a Model 3. With 103,000 miles on it, this Model 3 Performance has held up well. It's cheap to operate, reliable and fun to drive, but it does have some downsides.

This car fast charges quite often. the owner says that 38 percent of its charges were at fast chargers. This is very high, so how does this impact its battery health? Well, after 103,000 miles, the battery life is at 89.4 percent. This figure was calculated and confirmed by two different methods. A 10 percent drop in battery health for a vehicle with 103,000 miles and an age of 4 years and 4 months is a solid result. Let's recall that lithium-ion batteries typically lose more capacity early on and then that loss tapers off over time.

The owner says that when he got the car its range was about 275 to 280 miles. Now, its range is 245 to 250 miles.

On the outside, this white Model 3 looks almost new. There are some paint chips, especially right behind the front wheels. It still sports its original brake pads.

On the inside, the steering wheel looks brand new and the seats appear only lightly used. There are no squeaks or rattles. Basically, the interior is like new.

On the maintenance side, wiper blades will need replacement and the pricey Michelin tires don't last all that long on the Model 3 Performance, so expect to replace those every 20,000 miles or so. Some other parts needed replacement, like control arms at around 100,000 miles.

One really interesting thing about electric cars is that they don't lose performance over time. This particular Model 3 is only like 0.05 seconds slower from 0 to 60 Miles per hour than it was when new. Most gas cars degrade in regard to performance as the miles rack up, but not the Model 3. It's as quick as it was when new.

