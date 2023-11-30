New Mag Bike ET.1 E-MTB Has A Magnesium Frame And Punchy Motor

Austrian e-bike specialist Mag Bike has just unveiled its newest electric mountain bike called the ET.1. Catering to performance-oriented riders, this bike is the latest of the bunch to feature a lightweight build, premium components, and the powerful Brose S Mag motor. The Austrian company has designed the bike for maximum off road performance thanks to its unique magnesium frame. Let’s dive right into the details.

According to Mag Bike, the new ET.1 is 30 percent lighter than its aluminum-framed counterpart. Weighing in at just 22 kilograms (48.5 pounds) it’s no featherweight, but the long suspension travel and robust wheel and tire setup suggest that the bike is meant to take some heavy hits. For starters, the ET.1 makes use of a magnesium frame – a rather uncommon sight in the bicycle world. According to the company, the frame’s monolithic construction means it’s able to effectively absorb bumps and uneven road surfaces.

To further elevate the bike’s off-road performance, Mag Bike has fitted the ET.1 with a high-end suspension setup consisting of a Cane Creek Helm MKII suspension fork and a Cane Creek Kitsuma Coil rear shock. This setup provides the bike with an impressive 160 millimeters of suspension travel on both the front and rear wheels. Other features include a 12-speed drivetrain from Sram consisting of XX SL Eagle AXS components. There’s also a RockShox Reverb AXS dropper seatpost for quick ergonomic adjustments on varying terrain. Lastly, the bike comes to a stop with fancy Hope Tech4 brakes and rolls on Maxxis Rekon tires.

On the performance side of the equation, the Mag Bike ET.1 makes use of the powerful and compact Brose S Mag motor. With 90 newton-meters of torque, this motor propels the bike to an assisted top speed of 25 kilometers per hour (15.5 miles per hour) Meanwhile, the battery consists of a 725-watt-hour unit, although Mag Bike has yet to reveal any estimated range figures. The bike does get a Brose Allround display, making it easy for riders to monitor their battery level and keep track of important ride stats.

As of this writing, the Mag Bike ET.1’s pricing and availability have yet to be announced, although we can certainly expect this high-end machine to command quite a premium. That being said, Mag Bike is expected to announce more information on the new e-bike through its official website.