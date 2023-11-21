Hertz and EVgo announced a joint promotion to offer one year of special charging rates to drivers renting any EV model at a Hertz location across the country.

Currently, Hertz offers "tens of thousands" of EVs (it was 50,000 as of April) at more than 2,000 locations across 44 states, while the EVgo fast charging network includes over 950 fast charging locations across more than 35 states.

The two companies would like to boost their business by attracting new customers. The new promotion is available exclusively to new EVgo customers, who can save on charging when they plug in across EVgo’s nationwide network with no monthly subscription fees or session fees for one year.

EVgo explains: "Promotion is only available to new EVgo customers who sign up for an account with EVgo, for a limited time only. Rates will vary by region and time of day. Discount does not apply to taxes and fees, if applicable, and is only valid on the EVgo-owned and operated network. Check the EVgo app for specific station pricing and terms."

This move is also an opportunity for electric vehicle newbies to evaluate the EV ownership experience (including public charging) by renting one before buying.

Hertz's fleet includes electric cars from Tesla, Polestar, and General Motors, although according to recent reports, the expansion of the EV business has slowed down due to Tesla's price cuts as well as higher-than-expecte dvehicle repair costs.

Wayne Davis, Chief Marketing Officer at Hertz said: “Hertz is committed to providing an exceptional rental experience and the widest choice of vehicles possible to meet our customer needs and preferences, including a variety of EVs at a range of price points. We’re thrilled to partner with EVgo to provide our EV renters with more affordable and accessible charging options to support a smooth journey.”