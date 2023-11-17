Check Out The Hornback X1 Folding E-Bike From India

Electric folding bikes have gained popularity in recent years, thanks to their convenience, accessibility, and affordability.Frequently touted as excellent urban mobility alternatives, folding e-bikes have gained popularity among commuters, especially in Asia and Europe. However, a common limitation among many models is their smaller wheel sizes, which limit their ability to ride long distances comfortably.

To address this, the Hornback X1, a new e-bike from India, wants to defy the norm by incorporating larger 28-inch wheels. Originally developed as the M1 non-electric model by Hyderabad engineers, this new X1 boasts a patented folding mechanism that allow the rear wheel to fold towards the bike's side. Furthermore, this interesting design narrows the handlebars, giving rise to the nickname "Hornback," which is derived from the concept of "turned down horns."

On the technology front, the bike has a 36-Newton-meter rear motor combined with a 7.65-Ampere-hour battery that's neatly positioned on the luggage rack. While its placement is indeed convenient, its design does not allow for extra cargo or accommodating a child seat at the back. Nonetheless, in pedal-assist mode, it provides a reasonable range of 45 kilometers (28 miles), with the option of using a throttle reducing this to 35 kilometers (22 miles).

Weighing in at 24.5 kilograms (54 pounds) due to its sturdy steel frame, the Hornback X1 isn’t exactly the most convenient when it comes to hauling in the back of a car or carrying up multiple flights of stairs. Yet, it compensates with rear casters, facilitating rolling and ensuring stability when stored. Sporting 160mm disc brakes and a Shimano Tourney seven-speed derailleur, it guarantees reliable braking and versatile gear shifting for a smoother ride.

It's worth noting that the bike lacks mudguards and a kickstand, but it does include a handlebar-integrated screen that manages lighting and is directly linked to the battery. The Hornback X1 is an appealing alternative in the Indian market, priced at 45,000 rupees (about $540). This intriguing folding electric bike, which is now exclusive to India, might serve as an inspiration for other e-bike makers, especially now that electric folding bikes are more popular than ever.