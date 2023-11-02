Kia America reports 59,164 vehicle sales in the United States in October, which is only 1.5 percent more than a year ago, but at the same time, it was the automaker's best October ever and 15th month of consecutive year-over-year increase. So far this year, the company sold 663,838 vehicles (up 15 percent year-over-year) and expects to surpass 2022 full-year sales by mid-November.

Things are going well also in terms of electrification. According to the report, in October, Kia sold 1,542 EV6s, which is a 30 percent increase year-over-year and about 2.6 percent of the total volume.

The company also offers the all-electric Kia Niro EV, but it does not provide the sales results for it (it's counted together with the ICE version). Overall sales of Kia's EV increased by 83 percent year-over-year, the company wrote in its statement.

Kia BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Kia EV6: 1,542 (up 30%) and 2.6% share

Kia Niro EV: N/A

Kia EV6 sales in the US – October 2023

So far this year, Kia sold more than 16,000 EV6 in the U.S., which is about 13 percent less than a year ago (due to a weak first half of the year).

Kia BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

Kia EV6: 16,340 (down 13%) and 2.5% share

Kia Niro EV: N/A

In the case of the Kia Niro EV, we know from a separate source that through September, its sales exceeded 9,000 (up 28 percent year-over-year).

For reference, during the 12 months of 2022, Kia sold 20,498 EV6 in the US and an additional 8,209 Niro EV, which in total means over 28,700 units.

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report sales of other plug-in models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrid versions.

One of the most interesting things is that the all-new, three-row SUV Kia EV9 is just around the corner. The South Korean manufacturer said that the new E-GMP-based model "has already garnered significant consumer interest with pre-orders," although without providing the exact number.

Considering that a few thousand units were exported from South Korea in September, we guess that the EV9 might enter the U.S. and Europe with a splash.