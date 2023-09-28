New Smalo PX2 Is A Compact Yet Capable Electric City Commuter

The electric bicycle scene is full of new players that are all about elevating users’ riding experience both in and out of the city. The name of the game is all about keeping things lightweight and compact, while at the same time providing practicality and a decent amount of cargo. Indeed, you can consider these at the top of the checklist when it comes to an e-bike being able to replace a car on a daily basis.

Speaking about new players, Smalo is a brand you may have never heard of before. Indeed, I had never heard of them until I researched this story. However, upon doing some digging, I discovered that Smalo is a brand under Taiwanese e-bike brand BESV, who itself is also a fledgling player in the e-bike scene. Nevertheless, I’m familiar with BESV, as I’ve ridden its e-gravel and e-MTB models on multiple occasions. Despite being a new player in the e-bike space, BESV puts technology and performance first when it comes to its for-sport e-bike. Chances are the same can be said about Smalo and its utility e-bike called the PX2.

Speaking about technology, it’s at the forefront of the Smalo PX2, as it features an AI-powered Smart Mode. What Smart Mode does is gather data based on the terrain you’re riding, the amount of pedal force you're putting in through a built-in torque sensor, as well as your battery’s state of charge. With all that data, it precisely fine tunes pedal assistance to provide maximum range and performance – all without you having to toggle any switches or buttons whatsoever.

In terms of performance, Smalo equipes the PX2 with a 250-watt rear hub motor that can achieve an assisted top speed limited to 20 miles per hour. The battery is a 365-watt-hour unit that’s good for up to 50 miles on a single charge. When time comes for you to juice the bike up again, it takes about three-and-a-half hours to charge it all the way up to 100 percent.

The Smalo PX2 makes its technologically advanced nature well known thanks to its radical frame design. Designed as a solo commuter, it gets a trapezoidal frame design with the battery housed right beneath the top tube. The frame is compact and streamlined, and integrated with an LED headlight. It gets front and rear suspension to take the edge off uneven road surfaces. There’s also a built-in e-lock for added security. Overall, the e-bike tips the scales at 46.4 pounds, and is light enough to carry up and down a flight of stairs, and compact enough to fit in an elevator.

In terms of pricing and availability, Smalo is expected to begin deliveries of the new PX2 electric bicycle by 2024. Pre-orders for the e-bike are now open, with the suggested retail price of $2,580 USD.