UK Brand Estarli Unveils New Longtail Electric Cargo Bike

Electric cargo bikes have been causing quite a stir in the European market lately. These practical two-wheelers are gaining popularity as more people recognize their numerous advantages. In fact, some individuals are making a noteworthy shift, opting for electric cargo bikes over their cars in their daily routines. It's a testament to the growing appeal and versatility of these eco-friendly transport solutions.

Take a look at Estarli, the British e-bike manufacturer, as they gear up to introduce their latest e-cargo model named "Longtail." This marks their first venture into the world of utility bikes, and they're offering something exciting. The Longtail isn't just a bike; it's a versatile canvas for personalization with a range of accessories. This flexibility is a definite plus for those who want to maximize their bike's potential for various purposes.

The Estarli electric cargo bike is turning heads with its impressive specs, especially considering its price point. It boasts an Enviolo stepless gear transmission paired with the powerful Bafang M400 mid-motor, delivering an impressive 80 Newton-meters of torque. What's more, it gets a Gates Carbon Drive belt to efficiently transfer power to the rear wheel. This combination of features promises a smooth and high-performing ride, making it a compelling option for riders seeking great value in the electric cargo bike market.

Impressive load capacity is a highlight of the Estarli Longtail, accommodating up to 220 kilograms, including both the rider and the standard front racking. This robust capacity opens up a world of possibilities for transporting goods and cargo. Additionally, like many cargo bike platforms available today, the Longtail will offer a diverse range of accessories, allowing riders to customize their bikes according to their specific needs and preferences. Notably, these bikes are designed and assembled in Estarli's Berkhamsted facility, underlining the brand's commitment to quality and craftsmanship.

When it comes to technology, the Estarli Longtail is equipped with a substantial 700-watt-hour battery, ensuring extended riding time without the need for frequent recharging. What's even more intriguing is that it's designed to accommodate a dual-battery setup, with space for a spare battery cleverly tucked behind the seat tube. While this feature is expected to be released at a later date, it's a promising development that could further enhance the bike's range and versatility, making it an even more appealing choice for riders.

During the initial launch phase, Estarli is offering the bikes wih a "Family Pack" range of accessories that includes a cage, padded seating, and sturdy steps mounted at the rear axle. This setup is ideal for carrying kids securely on the back of the bike, catering to family-oriented riders. Moreover, the open-ended compatibility of the Longtail platform means riders can further personalize their cargo bike experience by adding other branded accessories, opening up a world of customization possibilities to suit various needs and preferences.

The Estarli Longtail comes well-equipped with built-in Buchel lighting, ensuring visibility and safety during rides in various lighting conditions. Up front, it features a Suntour XCT fork, designed to provide a smoother and more comfortable ride by absorbing the bumps and imperfections of uneven road surfaces. The choice of big balloon-style Schwalbe Super Moto X tires enhances stability and grip, contributing to a confident and secure ride.

For added convenience and utility, the Longtail includes bottle cage mounts on the top tube, allowing riders to easily attach other accessories or carry hydration with them on their journeys. These thoughtful design elements enhance the bike's functionality and versatility, catering to the needs of a wide range of riders.