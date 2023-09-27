The Forza series easily ranks as one of the most notable racing games, along with Need For Speed, Gran Turismo, and Midnight Club. Developed by Playground Games, Forza Horizon 5 is the franchise's latest entry, an open-world racing game available on Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Steam.

The game takes place in Mexico, offering a variety of geographic regions for players to drive their in-game vehicles around. Due to the nature of the game, players can drive both on and off-road, allowing them to test their cars thoroughly.

The Racing Game's latest update includes the Rivian R1T pickup truck and the R1S SUV. The R1T will be available by completing the "Mudslinger's Scramble" limited-time event. Players wanting to unlock the R1S must finish the "Stadium Supercross" event.

In the update, Forza also introduced the 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 and the BMW iX xDrive50. Forza Horizon 5 currently offers the following EVs: 2021 Audi RS e-tron GT, 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum, 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup, 2018 Jaguar I-Pace, 2020 Lotus Evija, 2016 NIO EP9, 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S, 2019 Rimac Concept Two, 2021 Rimac Nevera, 2020 Xpeng P7, and numerous racetrack bound ones.

While Forza Horizon offers a substantial list of EV options, other racing games have been blending zero-emission cars into their lineup. Need For Speed Unbound offers the Porsche Taycan, Gran Turismo offers several, including the 2015 BMW i3, and Driver San Francisco introduced the Chevy Volt to the virtual world way back in 2011.

As EV popularity grows, they are finding themselves in more media sources. Perhaps EVs in video games signal a significant shift, as a younger demographic of individuals mainly plays them, thus influencing future car culture.

Gallery: Rivian R1T And R1S Forza