The Cadillac Lyriq is a stylish entry that hit the United States market this year. Equipped with a 102kWh battery pack and offering two drivetrain configurations, the Lyriq positions itself as a large luxury crossover with a starting price of $58,590, including destination fees. It's a respectable offering and proves itself with sufficient performance and impressive range.

Overall, the Lyriq's main card is luxury, but for the 2024 model year, Cadillac wants to enhance the Lyriq's performance presence. Currently, the RWD Lyriq makes 340 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. This gives it a zero-to-sixty time of 5.7 seconds, and puts it in the performance territory of an e-tron.

The AWD Lyriq kicks things up a notch with dual electric motors producing a combined 500 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque. This translates to Tesla Model Y Long Range-esque performance with a zero-to-sixty time of 4.7 seconds.

With the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq, its performance can be even greater. Purchased via a $1,200 over-the-air upgrade, the Velocity Package gives the Lyriq AWD a performance upgrade. While it doesn't increase the horsepower, the Velocity Package increases the torque from 450 pound-feet to 524. This bump cuts the zero-sixty time by .3 seconds to 4.4. Once purchased, the upgrade will automatically install to drivers' vehicles.

While there is yet a rumored Cadillac Lyriq V in the works, this might be enough to entice curious customers. Power isn't everything though, and the Cadillac Lyriq's strong suit is definitely luxury. On the Luxury trim, the electric crossover comes with a multitude of standard features like Super Cruise, a power-opening moonroof, ventilated Nappa leather seats, and a 19-speaker AKG audio system.

