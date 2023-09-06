Tesla will make its grand return to the Detroit Auto Show for the first time since 2015. The automaker will even offer rides and drives on public roads.

For Tesla, attending auto shows has been the exception rather than the norm. However, Tesla did recently reveal the new Model 3 at IAA Mobility in Munich, Germany. Perhaps Tesla is planning on a US reveal of the highly revamped Model 3 in Detroit?

While we can't say for certain whether or not the new Model 3 will be on display at the Detroit Auto Show, we can indeed confirm Tesla's presence.

Per the official website for the Detroit Auto Show, "Show-goers can expect to see Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Jeep, Kia, Lexus, Lincoln, Ram, Tesla, Toyota, and Volkswagen as part of corporate/region-supported vehicle displays."

In addition to seeing Tesla on display, the auto show website confirms rides and drives will be held too.

Outside of Huntington Place, Ford and Tesla will offer street course ride-and-drives. There, show visitors will get a chance to get behind the wheel and take products for a spin along the Detroit riverfront over portions of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix downtown race circuit.

There will even be some indoor ride-alongs in electric vehicles, including Teslas. Again, directly from the auto show's website, "BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, GMC, Tesla and Volkswagen will be showing off their EVs on the new Powering Michigan EV Experience indoor track ride-along activation."

With all of this ride-and-drive news connected to Tesla, it leads us to speculate that a "new" vehicle will be at the show. It could be the new Tesla Model 3 or even the Tesla Cybertruck or maybe even both. It's hard to imagine a scenario in which Tesla would offer rides and drives of vehicles like the Model S, Model X, and Model Y, all of which are "old" now these days.

Looks like we'll find out why Tesla is attending the Detroit Auto Show in less than a week when the show's doors open. in the meantime, let us know in comments what you expect to see from Tesla at the Detroit Auto Show.