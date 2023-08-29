Tesla Europe today celebrates 10 years since the opening of the first Supercharger stations on the continent on August 29, 2013.

The company has marked the anniversary with a post on X (formerly Twitter) in which it reminds its followers that 10 years ago today, the first six Supercharger stations opened in Norway.

"Now, our network spans 36 countries, 1000+ sites & 13k+ Supercharger posts—enabling freedom of travel, no matter your destination," Tesla wrote.

The tweet was accompanied by a promotional video showing Tesla users driving their cars, charging them at Supercharger stations across Europe, and spending quality time in their EVs as they charge.

But wait, there's more. To mark the milestone, the EV maker is offering free charging to all Tesla and non-Tesla users on August 29. You read that right, if you're in Europe you can charge for free today at all Tesla Superchargers in the region.

Tesla confirmed the special offer in a subsequent tweet that read, "Btw, Supercharging in Europe is free to all today! This includes locations open to all EVs (70% of our network!)"

So even if you don't own a Tesla, you can celebrate the Supercharger network's 10th anniversary in Europe by charging your EV for free. This is quite an offer and as you can imagine, people who saw the tweet appreciated Tesla's initiative.

The 1-day promotion event applies to all Superchargers in the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

In order to charge for free, charging sessions must be started on August 29 between 9:00 a.m. CEST and 23:59 CEST the latest. Non-Tesla owners can only charge at Supercharger stations open to all EVs, which make up roughly 70 percent of the entire network in Europe.

Some EV users rushed to Supercharger stations to charge their electric cars and posted photos of their free charging sessions in the thread. However, others were not happy that their countries were not included in the offer.

For example, Tesla Owners Türkiye asked why Turkey, which is partly located in Europe, does not get free Supercharging today. This is a reasonable question seeing as Israel, which is entirely located in Asia, is included in the promotion. There are also many European countries not included in the promotion.