This Electric Kayak From Old Town Is Like An E-Bike For The Water

Active mobility such as e-bikes and e-scooters have been taking off in urban areas all over the world. However, the pedal assist technology we find on electric bicycles seems to be paving the way for a new breed of recreational vehicles — vehicles that go beyond the confines of land.

Take, for example, the Old Town Sportsman BigWater ePDL + 132. Yes, despite being quite a mouthful, this electric vehicle is actually pretty simple. It’s a motorized kayak that works in very much the same way as an e-bike, except of course it doesn’t have wheels, and isn’t operated on land. It does, however, feature a propulsion system powered by pedals, so you could say that it’s an aquatic e-bike.

The Old Town Sportsman BigWater ePDL + 132 is based on the Sportsman BigWater PDL, a non-electric, pedal-powered kayak, so it’s not exactly a brand-new concept. The addition of the electric assist feature, however, makes it so much more versatile than the standard Kayak, as it allows you to venture further out into the water. As is the case with most e-bikes, the Sportsman BigWater ePDL + 132 can also be pedaled manually with the motor off. You can even paddle it with a set of oars, should you feel the need to employ such archaic propulsion methods for the sake of nostalgia.

When it comes to technology, the Sportsman BigWater ePDL + 132 is surprisingly well-equipped. It boasts a backlit LCD screen and push-button controls to select between five levels of pedal assistance. There are also five cruise control speed presets, allowing you to just set it and go. The battery consists of a 36-volt 20-ampere-hour lithium battery pack, and is claimed to provide anywhere between three hours of cruising at level five, all the way to an impressive 46 hours at level one. Of course, actual range will vary depending on factors such as current, wind, and pedaling speed.

The Kayak measures 13 feet and two inches long, with a width of 35 inches. It tips the scales at 122 pounds, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to load it onto the back of a pickup truck or van. Furthermore, it has a maximum load capacity of 500 pounds — enough for two adults, or one person with a lot of fishing equipment. It even gets rod holders, cup holders, and a sealed cargo compartment up front. The price for such a high-tech kayak? $5,999.99 USD. It’s now open for pre-order, with shipping expected to begin early in 2024.