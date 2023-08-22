The recently revealed Fiat 600 could soon go through the hands of Italian go-fast specialist Abarth, resulting in the performance brand’s second all-electric model, after the Abarth 500e which was unveiled toward the end of 2022.

According to British publication Autocar, the bigger Abarth 600e could arrive in 2025, mirroring the gap between the debuts of the Fiat 500e and its Abarth counterpart. Speaking about the upcoming model, Fiat and Abarth CEO Olivier Francois revealed no details but on the topic of the viability of an Abarth 600e, he said that “It’s logical.”

The standard Fiat 600, which shares the same EV platform as the Jeep Avenger, is powered by a 154-horsepower front-mounted electric motor that draws juice from a 54-kilowatt-hour battery pack enabling a WLTP-rated range of 249 miles, while city driving can raise the figure to as much as 373 miles on a single charge.

Gallery: Foto - Abarth 500e

27 Photos

In the case of the Fiat 500e and its Abarth cousin, the power output difference is 35 hp or 30 percent, with the Abarth 500e having a total of 152 hp on tap and the regular Fiat 500e getting 117 hp when equipped with the larger 42 kWh battery pack.

If Abarth will go on the same route as with the 600, it would mean that power could go up to 200 hp for a front-wheel drive variant. However, as the Stellantis group revealed in 2022 with the Jeep Avenger 4x4 concept, the e-CMP platform that underpins both the Avenger and the Fiat 600 could theoretically support dual-motor all-wheel drive, allowing Abarth to potentially create an AWD Fiat 600 with 300 hp if the rear motor would be the same as the front drive unit.

Whatever the case, Autocar writes that the upcoming hot Italian electric crossover will probably feature a host of sporty design touches, both inside and outside, with bespoke wheels, more aggressive bumpers, bucket seats, and maybe even a speaker that emits fake engine noises, as is the case with the current Abarth 500e.

