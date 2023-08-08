Lamborghini is going electric. The hybrid Revuelto marked the Italian supercar maker's first major foray into electrification, and in just a few years, the first all-electric Lambo will be on the market. Prior to that though, the company is showing an EV concept car this year during Monterey Car Week.

Lamborghini confirmed today that "the new concept of its first 100 percent electric car" will be on display at Monterey Car Week next week, and that this will be the "first prototype of our fourth series production car." This comes just weeks after the company confirmed a new electric 2+2 grand tourer, which is scheduled to go on sale sometime in 2028.

Gallery: Lamborghini Terzo Millennio Concept

18 Photos

What this new electric concept car might look like, or even what will be powering it, remains to be seen. If this is indeed a preview of an upcoming production car though, it could be a four-seat GT in line with the most recent news. It would be the second all-electric concept after the Terzo Millenio (pictured here) and yet another four-seat concept car in Lamborghin's lineage, alongside other relatively recent examples like the Estoque and the Asterion.

This new electric Lamborghini won't ride on an all-Lamborghini platform though, according to CEO Stephan Winkelmann. Instead, it will share components with the larger Volkswagen Group; likely becoming an EV platform for other in-house brands like Bentley and Porsche.

Other upcoming Lamborghini models, like the Urus, aren't expected to go fully electric right away, but they will employ some form of hybrid technology in the near future. The Urus and the Huracan replacement are both expected to have plug-in-hybrid powertrains by 2024. It won't be until 2029 that the next-generation Urus could go fully electric.

As for this upcoming Lambo concept; Monterey Car Week kicks off in earnest on Wednesday, August 16, with the Lamborghini concept expected to be on display during Car Week, which opens its lawn doors to guests on Friday, August 18.