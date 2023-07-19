Vietnamese automaker VinFast is working on an entire lineup of electric crossovers and plans to bring its production to North Carolina. The firm recently launched the VF8 stateside and aims to introduce several more entries to market, including a compact crossover and a full-size crossover.

The VinFast VF8's launch did not arrive without controversy though. With a vehicle that seemed rushed to market, the VF8 left much more to desire. For the Vietnamese automaker, it would've been more advantageous to allot more R&D time to perfect the car before a market launch.

Nevertheless, VinFast is working to increase its EV production infrastructure efforts in Vietnam and abroad. For its North Carolina facility, the firm aims to begin production by 2025, meaning its vehicles built there will likely qualify for at least a portion of the tax credit.

In a press release, VinFast CEO Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy said, "The manufacturing facility in North Carolina is one of VinFast's key projects. When it begins operations, the factory will be VinFast's primary supplier of electric vehicles to the North American market, allowing us to optimize production and business activities. We hope the construction of the factory in Chatham County will contribute to advancing the clean energy economy in the US and help to support North Carolina's green mobility strategy."

The site will cover 1,800 acres and have an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles in its initial phase. VinFast selected North Carolina primarily due to a $1.2 billion incentive package from the state. The manufacturing location is going to be situated in Chatham County, just southwest of Raleigh. The site will be conveniently located in the state's Research Triangle and near NC State University and UNC Chapel Hill.

VinFast's plant will be North Carolina's first electric car manufacturing facility.