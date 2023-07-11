Carvana, an online-only retailer that buys and sells cars, has released its list of best-selling used electric vehicles in the first half of 2023, and it’s quite an eclectic mix of brands and models.

Before we get to the actual list, it’s worth mentioning that the company’s total EV units sales have increased by a whopping 786 percent in the past five years, signaling that more and more buyers are looking into purchasing a used zero-emissions vehicle because of the lower initial cost.

Carvana sold its first EV in 2013 and has seen a 150 percent increase in the variety of used models displayed on its website in the last five years. Now, it sells more than 46 EV makes and models and claims it’s the largest online used vehicle retailer in the US.

“Carvana offers more than 46 EV makes and models, with more than 40% of our EV options under $25,000,” said Kevin Fitzgerald, Carvana Director of Inventory Purchasing. “Carvana’s digital leadership and customer focus is poised to support more of America’s growing interest in EVs and all vehicles through our proven auto e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trade-ins.”

Top 10 best-selling used EVs in the United States in the first half of 2023, according to Carvana:

As you can see, Tesla’s most affordable car – the Model 3 – leads Carvana’s list of best-selling used battery-powered cars, followed by the Nissan Leaf. Interestingly, the list also includes discontinued models like the BMW i3, Chevrolet Volt, Volkswagen e-Golf, and Chevrolet Spark.

The most expensive vehicle when new – the Tesla Model S – is in sixth place on the list, but it’s also one of the oldest EVs on sale, debuting in 2012. The Chevrolet Spark EV, which went on sale in 2013 and sold in just 7,371 units until 2017 when it was retired, is also on the list, albeit in last place.

Thanks in part to its huge popularity as a new EV, the Tesla Model 3 has been the best-selling EV on Carvana for the past three years

Price-wise, a quick search on Carvana reveals that used Tesla Model 3s go for anywhere between $32,000 and $52,000, depending on age and mileage, while an older Model S can be had from roughly $30,000.

At the same time, the rare Chevrolet Spark EV’s used prices range from $10,000 and $15,000, making it one of the most affordable second-hand EVs on the site, together with the first-generation Nissan Leaf, which can be had from about $11,000.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.