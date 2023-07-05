The BH Atom Electric MTB Is A Simple Yet Effective Beginner E-Bike

When starting out in the wonderful world of electric mountain biking, it's always a good idea to get a bike from a reputable manufacturer that's packing parts from established brands in the industry. The bike doesn't need to be fancy, but it's always nice to know that it's packing tried and tested tech, especially if you plan on riding far in the wilderness.

Luckily, these days, nearly all major bicycle brands have entry-level e-bikes to fit all budgets. One of them is BH, a historic Spanish bicycle manufacturer. Bestegui Hermanos has been in the bicycle business for more than a century. Since the end of the first World War, the Spanish company has been producing all sorts of bicycles. Today, BH's model range consists of entry-level to high-tech performance-focused bikes. It also has an impressive selection of electric bicycles, with models catering to road, gravel, trail, and all-mountain riders.

Its modt beginner friendly model comes in the form of the Atom, and it's currently on sale for the low price of just of 2,299 Euros ($2,506 USD). The BH Atom is the perfect fit for the description above – a no-frills electric mountain bike that's designed to provide a fun, accessible, and dependable ride. It features a frame-integrated 500-watt-hour battery pack that offers up to 65 miles of range on single charge. The battery, motor, and electronics are all developed in-house by BH. Speaking of the motor, it's packing a BH 1E-36V mid-drive motor with 80 Newton-meters of torque.

As for the stuff that make the BH Atom a mountain bike, well, as I stated earlier, it's equipped with tech from some of the best brands in the business. Up front, a basic yet effective suspension fork from SR Suntour, the XCM, provides 100 millimeters of travel. Meanwhile, to enable riders to pedal seamlessly alongside the electric motor, BH throws in a set of nine-speed Alivio gears from Shimano. The bike rolls on 29-inch wheels wrapped in Maxxis Forekaster tires, and comes to a stop with Shimano MT200 hydraulic disc brakes.