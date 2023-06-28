In the design world, to say that something is utilitarian usually means that styling and aesthetics take a back seat. Indeed, there's nothing wrong with this, and we see it all the time in the world of cars. Now, I'm not going to name names, but some of the most practical cars are also the ugliest. Kidding aside, divorcing practicality and styling is more and more becoming a thing of the past, and this is especially evident in the e-bike world.

We've talked a lot about electric cargo bikes, and how they're more and more becoming integral parts of today's on-the-go society. Not too long ago, it would have been absurd to think that you could give up your car in exchange for an e-bike, and still have enough cargo space to carry your kids, your dog, and your groceries. The e-bikes of today have surprised with their capabilities, while, admittedly, leaving some to be desired when it comes to aesthetics.

A young German brand by the name of Ruff Cycles hopes to change this. Its newest electric cargo bike, the Cargo Buddy, brings impressive capabilities to the table, all wrapped up in a package that's worthy of your Instagram feed. According to the company, the design of the Cargo Buddy is inspired from the world of hip-hop, incorporating a laid-back, street-stye aesthetic. The Cargo Buddy features a minimalist frame with sloping tubes, and is fitted with a rather large cargo compartment at the front. Lastly, it rolls on thick tires, giving it impressive ground clearance.

Styling aside, let's take a look at the practicality side of the Cargo Buddy. The bike offers tons of versatility, and could even put some small cars to shame when it comes to carrying capacity. Overall, it's rated for up to 260 kilograms – rider weight included. Up front, the cargo basket can carry up to 80 kilograms – more than enough to shuttle your kids to and from school, while still having enough room to do the groceries. Naturally, cargo bikes of this nature take up much more space than a standard e-bike, but as far as cargo bikes go, the Cargo Buddy is pretty compact at 235 centimeters long and 78 centimeters wide.

To further add to its already impressive utility, the bike gets a "Banana Saddle," which Ruff Cycles explains is long enough to allow little kids to ride in front of the driver, giving them an immersive experience of the trip. Overall, the Ruff Cycles Cargo Buddy tips the scales at 47 kilograms, which is by no means light, but given how much cargo it can haul, makes for quite the impressive machine.

While we're on the topic of tech, the Cargo Buddy is equipped with one of the most reputable e-bike systems in the business, the Bosch Performance Line CX motor. With 85 Newton-meters of torque, the setup is more than capable of hauling the bike around fully loaded. As for the battery, the bike is fitted with a 500-watt-hour power pack ensuring adequate range around the city. Your pedaling efforts are smoothened by a Shimano drivetrain, while wide, four-inch tires allow you to tackle all sorts of terrain.