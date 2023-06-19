New Abus Pedelec 2.0 ACE Helmet Is Designed Specifically For E-Bike Riders

With the growing popularity of electric bicycles, it's understandable that the standards for safety when it comes to operating these two-wheelers grow along with them. Over the course of the past few months, we've talked about all sorts of new innovations that hope to make two-wheeled mobility safer. This time around, German company Abus hopes to throw in its share with the new Pedelec 2.0 ACE helmet.

If you're from Europe, chances are you're already familiar with the Abus brand. Catering to both cyclists and motorcyclists, the German specialist produces some of the best bike and motorbike locks in the business. In line with protecting the vehicles, Abus now turns its attention to the protection of the rider with the Pedelec 2.0 ACE helmet. Designed specifically for use on electric bicycles, it's clear that the Pedelec seeks to provide extra protection when compared to a standard bike lid.

For starters, the helmet covers a bigger area of the rider's head, reaching well beyond the back of the head – a particularly vulnerable area in the event of a crash. Furthermore, the Pedelec 2.0 ACE gets a built-in visor, keeping your eyes protected from bugs and debris when traveling at speed. The shell is made out of a thermoplastic material, while the inner EPS foam features an in-mold bonded construction that's known for its excellent impact absorption and dissipation properties. For reference, the helmet is certified under the French EN 1078 standard, as well as the NTA 8776 standard in the Netherlands, specific to e-bike helmets.

Despite being an electric-powered means of mobility, there's no denying that riding an e-bike is an active form of mobility, as most e-bikes require you to pedal to get going. This means that you're likely to work up a sweat. This is also why Abus has designed the Pedelec 2.0 ACE to be light and breathable, too. It features numerous openings on top like a regular bike helmet, but also features removable earmuffs for when the temps drop. There's also a rain cover housed in a compartment at the back of the helmet.

Another interesting feature is the built-in LED at the back. Although it doesn't function as a brake light like other more expensive solutions, it should do a good job of alerting other road users of your presence. Last but not least, the Abus Pedelec 2.0 ACE is secured via a Fidlock magnetic buckle, making it easy to wear and remove the helmet with one hand.

When it comes to pricing, the Abus Pedelec 2.0 isn't really much more expensive than your fancy bike helmet. Retailing for 229.95 Euros, or about $250 USD, it's definitely an investment, but thanks to its enhanced safety technology, undoubtedly a worth one for the avid e-biker.