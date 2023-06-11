New passenger car registrations in France increased in May by 15 percent year-over-year to 145,538, taking the year-to-date total to 698,937 (up 16 percent year-over-year).

According to L’Avere-France, last month some 35,324 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in France (up 33 percent year-over-year), which represented 24.3 percent of the market (compared to 20.9 percent a year ago).

As we can see below, all-electric car sales increase even faster - by 49 percent year-over-year, reaching 22,667 and expanding market share to 15.6 percent.

New plug-in vehicle registrations:

Passenger BEVs: 22,667 (up 49%) at 15.6% market share

Passenger PHEVs: 12,657 (up 12%) at 8.7% market share

Total Passenger plug-ins: 35,324 (up 33%) at 24.3% market share

Light commercial BEVs: 2,320 (up 123%) at 7.7% market share

Light commercial PHEVs: 18 (down 76%)

Total plug-ins: 37,662 (up 36%)

Plug-in car sales in France – May 2023

So far this year, more than 175,000 new plug-in electric vehicles were registered in France, including over 164,000 passenger plug-in cars (up 35 percent year-over-year and 23.6 percent market share).

Registrations year-to-date:

Passenger BEVs: 104,639 (up 47%) at 15.0% market share

Passenger PHEVs: 60,055 (up 18%) at 8.6% market share

Total Passenger plug-ins: 164,694 (up 35%) at 23.6% market share

Light commercial BEVs: 10,578 (up 103%)

Light commercial PHEVs: 147 (down 52%)

Total plug-ins: 175,419 (up 37%)

For reference, in 2022, more than 346,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in France, compared to over 315,000 in 2021.

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

In terms of models, the Tesla Model Y has returned at the top with 2,709 units (13th best result overall), slightly ahead of the Fiat 500 electric (2,601). Peugeot e-208 (1,914) and Dacia Spring (1,897) also were pretty strong.

So far this year, the top three BEVs in France (counting only passenger car registrations) are the Tesla Model Y (13,406), Dacia Spring (12,593), and Peugeot e-208 (10,161).

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations are provided by L’Avere-France: