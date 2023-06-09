This week, we have news on the Fastest Volvo Ever, Nürburgring Record, Long Buzz, and Cheaper Teslas: Our Top EV News for the week of Jun 8, 2023.

Check our free newsletter for more EV news for this week. You can find our most recent edition here.

Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter dubbed Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.

Fastest Volvo Ever

Volvo introduced the EX30, a small, fully electric SUV, in Milan, Italy on June 7, 2023. Priced at $34,950, it is Volvo's most affordable and sustainable car yet, with a carbon footprint below 30 tons over 124,274 miles. The EX30 offers two powertrain options, advanced safety features, a Scandinavian design, and the fastest acceleration of any Volvo model, reaching 0-60 mph in just 3.4 seconds.

My Take: Volvo has done a great job of creating an affordable and sleek SUV at a time when everything is getting more expensive. And it’s not just a bland vehicle, it’s the quickest Volvo ever made. Price and performance = Check!

Tesla vs. The Ring

Tesla's Model S Plaid with Track Pack sets a new lap record for a production EV at the Nürburgring, clocking a time of 7:25.231, surpassing previous records and intensifying the competition with automakers like Porsche, but still falling short of Elon Musk's goal of a sub-7-minute lap time. Next time, Elon.

My Take: The Nürburgring is a historic track that dates back to the early 1900s. It is a place where car manufacturers have always strived to break lap records and showcase their performance. Tesla is no exception, and I admire its achievements and innovations. I hope Tesla and other car makers will keep pushing the limits at this legendary track for a long time.

Long Buzz

The ID. Buzz with the longer wheelbase is the latest electric vehicle from Volkswagen and the icon of the VW bus family. The ID. Buzz with the long wheelbase has a length of 195.3 inches, up to seven seats, an 85-kWh battery, and a 210-kW electric drive motor. It combines the legendary design and lifestyle of the VW bus with modern technology and performance.

My Take: Living in Colorado, the long-wheelbase Buzz will be the perfect lifestyle vehicle out here with the extra room for camping. Now I just need to get my hands on one.

So Cheap

Speaking of Colorado, on July 1, the state tax credit will jump to $5,000. Looking at some brand-new Model 3’s on Tesla’s website, that would mean you can pick up a brand-new Model 3 for around $25k ($37,830 - $7,500 - $5,000). That’s incredible for a new car. Also, all Tesla Model 3’s are now eligible for the full $7,500 electric vehicle consumer tax credits.

My Take: Tesla is always making headlines with its exciting news. It seems like it has a lot of good things going on. If you’re looking for a new car, the Model 3 is hard to resist.

Want these stories and more directly in your inbox every Thursday? Sign up now!