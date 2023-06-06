HPC's Trailblazer Is A Rugged, High-Power Electric Mountain Bike

There are tons of reasons why you'd like to supercharge your cycling experience with an e-bike. Sure, utilitarian e-bikes such as cargo and family-oriented models oftentimes take the spotlight, but it's important to remember that fun is and always has been at the very core of the two-wheeled experience. As such, it's always nice to see new electric bikes designed solely for recreational purposes, just like the HPC Trailblazer e-MTB.

Hi Power Cycles (HPC) is a California-based e-bike specialist known for its powerful and rugged off-road two-wheelers. The fact that it's a U.S.-based company operating in the American market means that it isn't restricted to ultra-strict e-bike laws like those we find across the pond in Europe. Over there, e-bikes are generally limited to 250 watts of output in order to be classified as license-free rides. In the U.S., however, things are much more lenient, and seeing e-bikes break the 1,000-watt barrier is pretty common.

As for HPC's newest model, the Trailblazer is the brand's first full-suspension model in three years. According to the company, it delivers unparalleled performance, and took more than two years and six prototypes to complete. Chris Hunt, HPC's co-founder explained in an article by New Atlas, "We went through six prototypes to get it just right. The Trailblazer is designed to be the longest range, most powerful, and best performing lightweight carbon ebike on the market. There is nothing else that can compete in terms of overall quality, weight, performance, and value."

From that statement alone, it's clear to see that HPC has a lot of faith in its technology, and on paper, it's easy to see why. Offered in two versions, the Trailblazer is the base model, and sports much more basic components and hardware. Meanwhile, the Pro takes its components to the next level. Performance wise, both the Pro and standard Trailblazer are the same, and feature a carbon-fiber frame. The bike is equipped with a 750-watt mid-drive, geared motor as standard. Out of the box, it's limited to 750 watts, but it can be upgraded to deliver much more oomph at 1,200 watts, or even 1,600 watts with 140 Newton-meters of torque.

Furthermore, the pedal-assist is equipped two cadence sensors that work hand in hand to provide instantaneous power. The torque sensor, meanwhile, ensures that pedal assistance is smooth and tailored to every pedal stroke resulting in a smooth and natural-feeling ride. The bike is fitted with five pedal assist settings that limit speed at 20 miles per hour for the Class 1 750-watt model. The 1,200-watt model can go as fast as 32 miles per hour, but is classified as an off-road-only model. Lastly, the 1,600-watt motor can propel the bike to a top speed of 34 miles per hour. Of course, this too is not street-legal.

As for the battery, the bikes are equipped with a 907-watt-hour battery pack that returns up to 45 miles of range on a single charge for the powerful 1,600-watt model. The battery features a quick-release system, making it easy and convenient to charge the battery both on and off the bike.

When it comes to pricing and availability, there's no surprise that these bikes cost quite the pretty penny. The standard Trailblazer starts at $6,400 USD, and packs a Diamond D2 fork and Opal rear shock. Meanwhile, the Trailblazer Pro brings fancy components such as a Magura MT7e braking system, Renthal carbon fiber cockpit, and SDG Tellis dropper seat post to the table. This model will set you back a whopping $9,000 USD.