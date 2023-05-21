Next year, the fast charging infrastructure in Utah will get a noticeable boost as Rocky Mountain Power, a division of PacificCorp, intends to install 20 stations.

The company selected Electrify Commercial - Electrify America's business unit - to provide the charging equipment, installation, networking, and ongoing operations and maintenance.

The plan is to build 15 stations in the Salt Lake City area and five stations in surrounding regions, each with at least four individual chargers (stalls) for a total of more than 80 chargers. The power output willto be up to 350 kilowatts (kW).

The first stations are expected to open in 2024 in Salt Lake City, the Wasatch Valley Front, and Moab.

The new charging stations, owned by Rocky Mountain Power, will be featured on Electrify America’s coast-to-coast "locate a charger" map, which currently includes more than 800 stations and 3,500 individual chargers.

Access and payments for charging will be done through the Electrify America mobile app, although pricing at those charging stations will be set by Rocky Mountain Power, although the access.

It will be interesting to see whether in the future we will see more such private networks, running as part of the broader Electrify America network, under the Electrify Commercial umbrella. Earlier this year we heard about 200 stations for TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA).

Aaron Young, senior manager of commercial networks & fleets at Electrify America said:

“As electric vehicles continue becoming more mainstream, it’s important to expand access and range confidence in all parts of the country. With a shared commitment to increase EV adoption, reduce tailpipe emissions and improve air quality, we are excited to collaborate with Rocky Mountain Power to deliver 350 kW charging capability to EV drivers in Utah.”

James Campbell, director of innovation and sustainability at Rocky Mountain Power said: