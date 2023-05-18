E-Bike Specialist Vvolt Showcases Three New Utility-Focused Models

Electric cargo bikes are proving to be all the rage these days, providing commuters with an easy and accessible means to get around and haul their stuff. To add to the growing number of cargo e-bike selections on the market, Portland-based manufacturer Vvolt has debuted three new models. Let's take a closer look at each, and the utility these bikes bring to the table.

The first model is the Slice Lite, featuring a singlespeed drivetrain and a rear hub motor. Riders have the flexibility to engage pedal-assist mode or employ the twist-throttle to get an extra boost while riding. The pedal assist functionality allows speeds of up to 20 miles per hour, while the rear rack is capable of carrying a maximum of 40 pounds of cargo. With a 500-watt-hour battery pack, the Slice Lite offers an impressive range of up to 50 miles. To ensure a seamless pedal-assist experience, it is equipped with a torque sensor. Pre-orders for this electric bicycle are currently available at a price of $2,049 USD.

Up next, we have the PIE, a robust cargo bike designed with utility as its primary focus. This Class 3 e-bike can hit speeds of up to 28 miles per hour. Its powerful performance is made possible by a 1,000-watt-hour battery, which provides an impressive range of up to 80 miles. On top of that, it gets a GPS+4G smart system, offering theft deterrent features and over-the-air (OTA) updates. Safety is a top priority, as evidenced by the inclusion of quad-piston hydraulic disc brakes with 180mm rotors, guaranteeing secure and reliable stopping power. Pre-orders for the PIE are now available, with an introductory price of $4,499.

Folks who rely on their e-bikes on a daily basis will certainly appreciate the Slice DLX. This slick city machine won the IDA Design Awards Silver medal thanks to its innovative and intuitive design. It incorporates convenience with practicality and features a front luggage basket and a low step-through frame design. It's classified as a Class 3 e-bike, and can reach a top speed of 28 miles per hour. Meanwhile, the 600-watt-hour battery pack provides range of up to 80 miles on a single charge. The bike has yet to be officially launched, but is expected to have an introductory price of $3,999 USD.