This week, we have news on a CEO Driving, a CEO Letter, Ford's Q1, and a Refresh from Volvo: Our Top EV News for the week of May 5, 2023.

A CEO Drives

Rob Barossa, the new CEO-Elect of Electrify America, embarked on a road trip from Los Angeles, California to the company's headquarters in Reston, Virginia, using only their chargers. Barossa interacted with customers and experienced firsthand the typical charging experience on the Electrify America network. The trip covered over 2,700 miles, with visits to nearly 30 stations.

A CEO Writes

In the annual shareholder letter, Rivian's CEO RJ Scaringe provided an overview of the company's recent progress and highlighted key areas of focus across the business. RJ emphasized the importance of the ongoing production ramp, cost reduction efforts, and continued investment in scalable technology platforms, including the next-generation R2 platform.

Ford Q1

Ford's Q1 report highlights the growth of Ford Model e, which focuses on innovative electric vehicles and digital features. The company is investing in increasing the production of popular EVs and has introduced an all-electric Explorer crossover for the European market. Ford reaffirms its 2023 financial expectations and plans for EV production at various locations, including Tennessee, Michigan, and Ontario, Canada.

Volvo Recharge Refresh

Volvo has updated its fully electric C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge EVs for the 2024 model year to offer more range. The updated models feature a more energy-dense battery and an efficient electric motor that allows the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge to achieve up to 297 and 293 miles of range, respectively.

