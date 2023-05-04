Subaru of America reports 51,014 vehicle sales in April (up 11.5 percent year-over-year), which is the ninth consecutive month with a sales increase. During the first four months of 2023, the company sold 194,390 vehicles in the United States (9.2 percent more than a year ago).

Sales of the all-new, all-electric Subaru Solterra in April amounted to 603, which is the best result so far this year and about 1.2 percent of the brand's total volume.

Of course, we would like to see a higher rate of electrification, but for the Japanese brand, it's the early beginning.

Several hundred units per month are probably what we should expect from this type of crossover/SUV, especially since there is no eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit for imported BEVs. Competition in the segment is now fierce, with price reductions applied by some of the major players (Tesla, Ford) popping up every month or so.

Subaru Solterra sales in the US – April 2023

So far this year, Subaru Solterra sales in the US amounted to 1,962 (about 1 percent of Subaru's total sales). Cumulatively, just under 2,900 units were delivered to customers.

It will be interesting to see the results compared to the direct cousins - Toyota bZ4X and Lexus RZ 450e - but those numbers are released only on a quarterly basis (see Q1 2023 sales report here).

Let's recall that the Subaru Solterra starts at an MSRP of $44,995 (+$1,225 DST) and offers 228 miles (367 kilometers) of EPA Combined range, using a 72.8-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery. The car is also equipped with a dual motor, all-wheel drive system (160 kilowatts).

The Japanese company offers also one plug-in hybrid model but does not report its sales (the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid plug-in hybrid, is counted together with other Crosstrek versions). It's a niche version, which utilizes powertrain components from the Toyota Prius Prime.