NIO once again increased its global electric vehicle deliveries in April. Last month, the Chinese premium EV start-up delivered 6,658 cars, which is about 31 percent more than a year ago.

That's a positive sign, especially because there is more to come later this year when the new wave of models will finally hit the market.

NIO also reports that its sales include 1,713 crossovers/SUVs and 4,945 sedans.

The overwhelming majority of NIO sales are in China.

The company does not provide a breakdown between the individual models anymore but mentioned that the majority of deliveries were attributable to the ET5 and ES7.

NIO EV deliveries last month:

Crossover/SUVs (EC6, ES6, EC7, ES7, ES8): 1,713 (down 61% year-over-year)

Sedans (ET5, ET7): 4,945 (up 614% year-over-year)

Total: 6,658 (up 31% year-over-year)

NIO Car Sales – April 2023

So far this year, NIO delivered more than 37,000 electric vehicles, which is over 22 percent more than a year ago.

The decrease in crossover/SUV sales by almost 60 percent year-over-year is pretty worrying, but as we understand, it is related to the switch to next-generation vehicles. In other words, it might be temporary.

NIO EV deliveries year-to-date:

Crossover/SUVs (EC6, ES6, EC7, ES7, ES8) YTD: 12,143 (down 60% year-over-year)

Sedans (ET5, ET7) YTD: 25,556 (up from 856 a year ago)

Total YTD: 37,699 (up 22% year-over-year)

For reference, in 12 months of 2022, NIO sold more than 122,000 electric cars globally:

Cumulatively, NIO sold 327,255 electric cars (the 300,000th car was produced on December 12).

Model Lineup

NIO is in a transition period from NIO Technology (NT1.0) platform (EC6, ES6, ES8) to the new NT2.0 platform, which includes ES7 (in Europe known as EL7) and ET5 models.

In April, NIO started deliveries of the all-new EC7 model and unveiled an all-new ES6 at the Shanghai Auto Show. Customer deliveries of the ES6 should begin in May, a month earlier than the all-new ES8.

"Derived from NT2.0, the All-New ES6 will bring user experiences beyond expectations in terms of design, performance, comfort, intelligence, safety, and sustainability."

At the recent Shanghai Auto Show, NIO introduced also the 2023 model year ET7 flagship sedan, which will enter the market this month.

"The 2023 ET7 boasts more than 15 product upgrades, providing users with a more comfortable driving and riding experience, a more refined interior and a more intuitive digital experience."

All the changes in the model lineup are expected to bring a significant increase in sales, which is something that NIO really needs.

NIO Technology (NT1.0) platform:

outgoing EC6, ES6, ES8

NIO Technology (NT2.0) platform: