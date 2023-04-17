New spy photos have captured the redesigned Mini Countryman without any camouflage. The new pics reveal the model with a familiar yet refined design, with the car showing off its refreshed styling for the first time.

The Countryman features blocky headlights, a corralled grille, and sharper edges than the current car. The C-pillars behind the doors feature a thick trim piece that kicks down from the two-tone roof, creating some contrast against the large rear window. Tall, chunky taillights bracket the simple back end and hatch with the Countryman word mark and Mini logo.

Gallery: 2024 Mini Countryman Spy Photos

17 Photos

It's hard to tell in these photos, but the new Countryman is larger than the model it replaces. It is 5.12 inches longer than the current car and will measure 174.4 inches long. The Mini is also taller, gaining 2.36 inches in height for 63.5 inches. The Countryman rides on the FAAR platform, which underpins the new BMW iX1 and the gas-powered X1.

The Countryman E will feature a single motor making 188 horsepower. The Countryman SE All4 has a dual-motor setup, and all-wheel drive, making 308 hp. Mini plans to launch a high-performance John Cooper Works variant. The most recent teaser from the company said the car has a 64.7-kilowatt-hour battery pack that would provide an estimated 280 miles of range based on Europe's WLTP Test.

Mini will offer the Countryman with combustion engines for those wanting a more traditional ownership experience. Previous spy photos have captured the model with tailpipes sticking out the back. Mini hasn't confirmed the powertrain choices, but the company is expected to offer a 1.5-liter three-cylinder and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder setup, both with a mild-hybrid assist system.

Mini hasn't indicated when it will reveal the new Countryman, but we don't expect to wait too much longer if the company is already teasing the model. We wouldn't be surprised if it broke cover in a few months, with the model on sale in select markets by the end of the year. However, that's just speculation at the moment. Mini has plans to become a fully electric brand by the end of the decade.