Elon Musk has been a regular Twitter user since first using the platform in 2010, sometimes firing off several hundreds of tweets per month. From promoting Tesla, SpaceX and his other companies to sharing his opinions and his favorite memes, Musk’s time on Twitter has been polarizing, to say the least, but it hasn’t stopped users from following his account to keep up.

Above: A backlit Tesla logo (Image: Casey Murphy / EVANNEX).

Musk’s Twitter has officially become the most-followed account on Twitter, even surpassing the previously most-followed account, a title that was held for many years by former President Barack Obama (via Teslarati). At the time of writing, Musk has 133.5 million followers, outpacing Obama’s 132.9 million followers in the last few weeks.

By last June, Musk had reached 100 million followers, even before the entrepreneur officially went through with his $44 billion purchase of Twitter in October. As can be seen in this set of infographics from Visual Capitalist featured last year, Musk surpassed 25 million followers in 2019, before Musk also has an impressive 24,200 tweets to date, being one of the platform’s most prolific users of all time.

Interestingly, while former President Obama follows 562,100 accounts, Musk follows just 190 total, and each of them is regularly tagged in posts, additionally garnering tons of replies with each tweet. Musk is also aiming to make Twitter more profitable, and he recently said the social media platform could become cash flow positive as soon as this quarter.

“[Twitter is] close to the point where we’re close to having the total expenditures for the company excluding debt roughly equal to debt,” Musk said at a recent Morgan Stanley conference.

Musk’s tweets can mainly be divided into a few categories, most commonly including Tesla and SpaceX in addition to his memes and other tweets unrelated to his businesses. For example, Musk recently posted a photo of SpaceX’s April 2 launch, in which the company used its Falcon 9 first-stage booster to support the launch of Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 mission.

Surrounding the post, Musk also shared a handful of memes about changing the Twitter logo to the same as that of Dogecoin, which he recently did, along with retweeting Tesla’s production and delivery details and talking about the Cybertruck production line.

Musk’s dedicated following on Twitter has made major contributions to where Tesla stands today, with the CEO garnering support for the auto company through active and daily use of the social media platform. As for how long Musk will hold the “most followed Twitter account” title, only time will tell, but most would be hard-pressed to name another person they think could surpass him anytime soon.

Sources: Teslarati / Visual Capitalist

