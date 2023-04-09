In March, new passenger car registrations in the United Kingdom increased by over 18 percent year-over-year to 287,825. That's the eighth consecutive month of year-over-year growth. After three months of 2023, the total number of new registrations exceeded 494,000 (up 18.4 percent).

Plug-in electric car sales are increasing at a similar rate (actually slightly lower, because the plug-in hybrids are dragging the stats down).

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reports that 64,559 new plug-in cars were registered last month (17 percent more than a year ago), which is a new record. This result represents about 22.4 percent of the total volume (it was 22.7 percent a year ago).

All-electric car registrations increased by 18.6 percent year-over-year to 46,626 - enough to maintain a market share of over 16 percent. Plug-in hybrids noted an 11.8 percent increase to 17,933 and 6.2 percent market share. For PHEVs, it was the best month in a long time.

Plug-in electric car registrations in the UK – March 2023

  • BEVs: 46,626 (up 19% year-over-year) at a market share of 16.2%
  • PHEVs: 17,933 (up 12% year-over-year) at a market share of 6.2%
  • Total: 64,559 (up 17% year-over-year) at a market share of 22.4%
external_image

So far this year, more than 107,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in the UK, which is 15 percent more than a year ago and more than one-fifth of the market.

New plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

  • BEVs: 76,230 (up 19% year-over-year) at a market share of 15.4%
  • PHEVs: 31,765 (up 7% year-over-year) at a market share of 6.4%
  • Total: 107,995 (up 15% year-over-year) at a market share of 21.8%

For reference, in 12 months of 2022, more than 368,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in the UK, reaching an average market share of 22.8%.

external_image

More details, also including other powertrain types:

external_image

Top models

One of the most interesting things is that the Tesla Model Y once again became the best selling model of any type in the UK. In total, 8,123 units were registered in March, which allowed to achieve fourth place year-to-date (9,953).

There are no other standalone electric cars on the list.

external_image

LCVs

In the case of light commercial vehicles (LCV), some 47,634 units were registered last month (up 17 percent year-over-year). Out of that, about 2,534 were all-electric (up 33 percent year-over-year), which translated to a market share of 5.3%.

external_image

Source: SMMT

