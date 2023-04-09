In March, new passenger car registrations in the United Kingdom increased by over 18 percent year-over-year to 287,825. That's the eighth consecutive month of year-over-year growth. After three months of 2023, the total number of new registrations exceeded 494,000 (up 18.4 percent).

Plug-in electric car sales are increasing at a similar rate (actually slightly lower, because the plug-in hybrids are dragging the stats down).

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reports that 64,559 new plug-in cars were registered last month (17 percent more than a year ago), which is a new record. This result represents about 22.4 percent of the total volume (it was 22.7 percent a year ago).

All-electric car registrations increased by 18.6 percent year-over-year to 46,626 - enough to maintain a market share of over 16 percent. Plug-in hybrids noted an 11.8 percent increase to 17,933 and 6.2 percent market share. For PHEVs, it was the best month in a long time.

Plug-in electric car registrations in the UK – March 2023

BEVs: 46,626 (up 19% year-over-year) at a market share of 16.2%

PHEVs: 17,933 (up 12% year-over-year) at a market share of 6.2%

Total: 64,559 (up 17% year-over-year) at a market share of 22.4%

So far this year, more than 107,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in the UK, which is 15 percent more than a year ago and more than one-fifth of the market.

New plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 76,230 (up 19% year-over-year) at a market share of 15.4%

PHEVs: 31,765 (up 7% year-over-year) at a market share of 6.4%

Total: 107,995 (up 15% year-over-year) at a market share of 21.8%

For reference, in 12 months of 2022, more than 368,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in the UK, reaching an average market share of 22.8%.

More details, also including other powertrain types:

Top models

One of the most interesting things is that the Tesla Model Y once again became the best selling model of any type in the UK. In total, 8,123 units were registered in March, which allowed to achieve fourth place year-to-date (9,953).

There are no other standalone electric cars on the list.

LCVs

In the case of light commercial vehicles (LCV), some 47,634 units were registered last month (up 17 percent year-over-year). Out of that, about 2,534 were all-electric (up 33 percent year-over-year), which translated to a market share of 5.3%.