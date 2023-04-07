Walmart has announced plans to install new electric vehicle fast-charging stations at thousands of Walmart and Sam's Club locations across the United States.

The retail giant, which already has almost 1,300 EV fast-charging stations available at more than 280 of its US locations, said it aims to build its own EV fast-charging network at thousands of additional locations coast-to-coast by 2030.

Walmart did not say how many thousands of fast-charging stations it plans to add by the end of the decade, but even if it's just 1,001 stations, this is obviously great news for America's EV charging infrastructure.

"With a store or club located within 10 miles of approximately 90% of Americans, we are uniquely positioned to deliver a convenient charging option that will help make EV ownership possible whether people live in rural, suburban or urban areas. Our goal is to meet the needs of customers and members where they live and open the road to those driving across the country." Vishal Kapadia, Walmart Senior Vice President, Energy Transformation

Walmart has more than 4,700 stores and 600 Sam’s Clubs located within 10 miles of around 90 percent of Americans.

Walmart EV fast-charging station rendering

The company told Reuters it plans to own and operate the EV charging stations in its national network, and that it is currently in the process of identifying suppliers. Walmart expects an average of four chargers to be installed at each participating store.

Obviously, easy access to on-the-go charging is a game-changer for drivers who have been hesitant to purchase an EV because of the lack of adequate charging infrastructure. Walmart says the expansion of its EV fast-charging network "will make electric vehicle ownership more accessible, reliable, convenient and affordable" for its customers across the country.

Besides convenient locations, Walmart has another thing going for it – the fact its chargers will be located on site with its Supercenters, Neighborhood Markets and Sam's Clubs, allowing EV owners to pick up essentials for their families or grab a bite to eat while they charge. Walmart also says it plans to offer Every Day Low Price charging, helping ease transportation costs.

The company last year announced tests across its supply chain vehicle and fuel classes toward its goal of achieving zero emissions by 2040. As of 2022, many of the retailer's W+ customers have already been receiving their deliveries via electric vehicles.