According to the latest reports from the Netherlands, the new Tesla Supercharging station with V4 stalls in Harderwijk appears to be ready.

As we can see in the images, provided by fritsvanens, the new stalls are black and white, instead of red and white like in the case of V3 stalls. They are also taller to accommodate a noticeably longer cable, attached at the top.

The station in Harderwijk has a total of 16 stalls, as noted in the previous report, but we don't know other details - specifically the power output (V3 versions are rated at up to 250 kilowatts).

Tesla announced during the 2023 Investor Day on March 1 that the V4 Supercharger installation began in Europe.

Europe has been prioritized because there is the highest number of stations available for non-Tesla electric vehicles, through the non-Tesla Supercharging Pilot program. Because various non-Tesla electric cars have charging inlets in different locations, a longer charging cable is a necessity to connect some of them without awkward parking or blocking two stalls.

The first V4 Supercharging station is expected to go online later this month. At least that's what we think, considering that the infrastructure is installed and probably just awaits final approval.

During the installation process, some of the Tesla enthusiasts managed to take photos of the new V4 stalls, without the plastic cover, and compare them side-by-side with the older V3 ones.

What we see in the tweet attached below are the two stall types, although we must remember that the most important parts are the power electronic cabinets, which are installed in close proximity to the parking lot. The stalls are basically just end terminals.

In Europe, all new V3 and V4 Superchargers are compatible with the CCS2 charging connector (natively used also in new Tesla cars).

In North America, the company uses its proprietary plug - NACS, so the V3/V4 Superchargers will be additionally equipped with the Magic Dock, which includes also a CCS1 adapter. About 10 or so stations with Magic Dock were already launched in the United States.