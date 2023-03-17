Eunorau Flash E-Bike Unveiled With Up To 200 Miles Of Range

Today's crop of performance-oriented e-bikes have broken the traditional electric bicycle mold of the good old bike with an electric motor strapped onto either the back wheel or the crankset. These days, e-bikes are purpose-built machines designed to take you beyond the confines of your neighborbood or town. Some of them are so capable, that they're touted as capable of replacing your car on a daily basis.

Indeed, more and more manufacturers are releasing electric bikes for this purpose, one of which is Eunorau, and its latest model called Flash. Now, the new electric bike may conjure up images of Super73's e-bikes, thanks to the motorcycle-inspired design – and I wouldn't be surprised if Super73's machines played a role in the design of the Flash. What sets the Flash apart from other e-bikes, however, isn't its speed as its name would suggest, but rather, the fact that it can be configured in a multitude of ways, and house three batteries for some truly impressive range.

At this point, I should mention that the Flash can be configured with just one battery for shorter trips, which further adds to its appeal. This means users can pack just as much charge as they need for specific trips, without having to carry excess bulk of two extra batteries. As for the configuration itself, the bike is offered in either a rear-hub driven setup with a 750-watt output, a dual-motor setup with a combined output of 1,500 watts and all-wheel drive, or a midway option consisting of a mid-drive motor outputting 1,000 watts.

The base model, as you've probably guessed, gets a 750-watt rear hub motor and a single 52-volt battery pack, and will retail for a fairly reasonable $1,499 USD during the pre-launch phase. As you move up the ladder of specs, and add motors and batteries, expect the price to rise steeply, as well. Now, according to Eunorau, the Flash can cover up to 220 miles on pedal assist if fitted with all three batteries – super impressive for an electric bicycle. All models are limited to a top speed of 28 miles per hour, in accordance to e-bike rules and regulations.

As for standard componentry, the Flash is outfitted with hydraulic disc brakes and LED lights front and rear. You can even install a set of aftermarket fenders should you choose to take the bike as your daily commuter to work. That said, it doesn't look like the Flash can be fitted with luggage racks or baskets, so you're best off carrying a backpack for your daily commutes.

The Eunorau Flash will soon be made available via the online crowdsourcing platform Indiegogo, with a landing page for the bike already active. However, as of this writing, orders can't be placed just yet, but you can sign up for a $1,000 USD discount for when the bike goes live. Be sure to click the links below for additional information.