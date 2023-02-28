Following the unveiling of the Eletre electric performance SUV, Lotus Cars is applying the finishing touches to another all-electric product that takes the sleek shape of a fastback sedan.

Internally codenamed Type 133, the Lotus electric sedan may be named Envya or Etude based on earlier trademark filings from China. A prototype has been spotted by one of our photographers undergoing cold weather testing in northern Scandinavia, near the Arctic Circle.

Previously shown in shadowy teasers, the Lotus electric sedan makes its first appearance in the wild without bulky disguise in the form of this test prototype, giving us the best look so far at the brand's future Porsche Taycan rival. Despite the livery that pays tribute to Lotus Cars' 75th anniversary, we can draw some conclusions about its styling.

The sedan features several common cues with the Lotus Eletre. Those include the split headlights and rear light bar – though the prototype has placeholder lights at the moment – diamond-pattern active lower grille, rising belt line, rearview cameras instead of side mirrors, and pop-out door handles.

Other details worth a mention include a roof-mounted LiDAR and massive ventilated brake discs hugged by chunky calipers. Overall, the low-slung fastback sedan looks aggressive and will certainly provide more surprises once the camouflage tape gets removed.

Gallery: Lotus Electric Sedan Spy Photos

12 Photos

Inside, the new Lotus EV is expected to share the seats and steering wheel with the Eletre, as well as other components. It will be a four-seater with a full-length center console, and it will likely offer a full glass roof.

Not much else is known about the new model, and that includes the powertrain. However, the automaker doesn't have too look too far for a high-performance dual-motor AWD powertrain as it can borrow the dual-motor AWD setup from the Eletre R that makes 905 horsepower (675 kilowatts) and 985 Newton-meters (726 pound-feet) of torque.

The Lotus Eletre R does 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 2.95 seconds and hits a top speed of 165 mph (265 km/h), so you can imagine this powertrain can achieve even superior performance when paired with a more aerodynamic (and possibly lighter) bodywork.

Whatever powertrain this Lotus electric sedan prototype has under the skin, it wasn't working properly on that particular day as one of the photos shows it on the back of a tow truck. This is quite common for test prototypes, especially in early development stages.

Lotus will reportedly unveil the Type 133 later this year, with sales expected to follow sometime in 2024.