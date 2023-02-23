When Dodge revealed its Charger Daytona SRT EV concept in the summer of 2022, it took everybody by surprise because it featured something that normally has no place on an electric vehicle, and that's an exhaust system.

Dubbed the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system, its sole purpose is to produce a sound that's reminiscent of big, burbling V8 engines associated with muscle cars. And it's loud, pushing level meters up to 126 decibels, the same as on a Hellcat-powered Dodge, and it does this by moving air through a speaker box with chambers, plenums, pipes, and an exhaust outlet that comes out the back of the vehicle.

It's a pretty cool conversation starter, but as our friends at Motor1.com reported towards the end of last year, Dodge wasn't done tuning the sound of the Fratzonic exhaust. And this is where the video embedded at the top of this page comes into play because the Charger Daytona SRT’s sound signature is now different, more bass-heavy than before.

As Autoblog notes, the latest version of the Fratzonic system adds more rumble and is much closer to the sound of an American V8, with the first version being too much on the electric side.

Presented at the Chicago Auto Show's Concept & Technology Garage, the updated Dodge Charger Daytona EV concept can also be driven completely silent, by the looks of it, which is a nice feature to have, especially when you don't want to annoy the neighbors.

It's worth noting at this point that the Charger Daytona SRT EV is purely a concept car, but according to Dodge, the next generation Charger and Challenger will be electric-only, ditching the famous Hemi V8 in favor of an 800-volt architecture dubbed Banshee. And considering the tweaks made to the concept car, we can expect to see a version of the Fratzonic exhaust system in the upcoming electric muscle cars.

