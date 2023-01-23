Last year, Ford announced plans to have nine new all-electric vehicles on sale in Europe by 2024.

Some of these EVs, such as the Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit, E-Transit Custom and E-Tourneo Custom have already been unveiled, but five more are awaiting their launch, including two MEB-based crossovers, the Puma EV, and the e-Transit Courier/e-Tourneo Courier.

The two crossovers based on Volkswagen Group's MEB architecture are arguably the most anticipated as they will enable Ford to compete in one of the most competitive segments of the EV market.

While not much is known about the two MEB-based Ford EVs, our spies have caught one of them on camera at Ford's proving ground in Cologne, Germany. As you can see, the resolution is not great because the photos were taken with a very long tele lens, but the images are worth sharing as they provide the first look at an MEB-based Ford prototype.

Now, Ford said in the past it is developing a Medium-size Crossover and a Sport Crossover using Volkswagen's all-electric architecture, so which one are we looking at here?

Considering these crossovers are widely expected to be Ford's versions of the VW ID.4 and ID.5, respectively, and corroborating these shots with a December 2022 teaser image of the Medium-size Crossover, the test prototype is most likely the Medium-size Crossover, a.k.a. Ford's ID.4.

Expected to be unveiled later this year in Europe, the as-yet-unnamed electric crossover adopts a boxier body than its ID.4 equivalent, and that's obvious in the photos despite the full camouflage.

Besides the boxier body, Ford's electric crossover will have a distinct identity from the Volkswagen ID.4, with American SUV design as well as a brand-specific front end and lighting signature. The interior is also expected to be unique to Ford.

As far as the specifications go, Ford's Medium-size Crossover should offer similar numbers to the ID.4. The only thing we know so far is it will offer a range of 500 kilometers (310 miles), likely on the WLTP test cycle. We can expect Ford's EV to offer a choice of rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive powertrains, just like the ID.4.

Both the Ford Medium-size Crossover and Sport Crossover will be made at the Ford Electrification Centre in Cologne, Germany.