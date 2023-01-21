BYD and Uzavtosanoat JSC (UzAuto), Uzbekistan’s largest passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturer, announced the signing of an agreement to establish a joint venture company producing New Energy Vehicles (NEVs).

According to the plan, the new joint venture company will manufacture multiple NEV models, including the DM-i super hybrid models (BYD's marketing name for plug-in hybrids), as well as related parts.

There is no info about all-electric cars or lithium-ion batteries. As we understand, the initial focus might be only on plug-in hybrids, depending on the charging infrastructure. The core components most likely will be imported from China for local assembly.

The production site will be located in Uzbekistan, which so far was not a large plug-in electric vehicle market (only about 1,000 "electric vehicles" registered according to CnEVPost's report, based on Russian media outlet Sputnik News), but might be an important bridgehead in the Central Asian for the Chinese company, which plans for the long-term.

On the establishment of the new joint venture company, Michael Shu, General Manager and Managing Director of BYD Europe and International Cooperation Division, said:

“We are delighted to be working with UzAuto on this important milestone to expand the production of new energy vehicles in the Uzbekistan region. Collaboration is a core part of the BYD strategy, and it is important to work with other corporations who share the same vision. We look forward to delivering our class-leading products and technologies to new consumers through this joint venture.”

On the establishment of the new joint venture company, Michael Shu, General Manager and Managing Director of BYD Europe and International Cooperation Division, said: