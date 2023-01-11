The all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQG off-roader was photographed for the first time during cold weather testing in Northern Sweden, and you can see all the spy shots in the gallery below.

Codenamed W463, the electric Gelandewagen will officially debut sometime in 2024 with four electric motors – one for each wheel – as well as not one, but four transfer cases – one for each electric motor.

It’s a rather unusual setup, but one that showed its off-road prowess during our first ride review with a prototype EQG last year. Back then, we learned that the battery pack is protected by a sheet of Kevlar carbon that can withstand a lot of abuse.

Thanks to its four-motor setup, the upcoming electric G-Class will also be able to do impressive tank turns, as illustrated in this video, but it also means that the vehicle needs a lot of control electronics that are mostly housed under the hood, which results in a lack of a front trunk.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQG Spied During Cold Weather Testing

24 Photos

There are no details yet about the off-roader’s battery capacity, range, and power, so we can only make some educated guesses at the moment. The EQS 580 SUV 4Matic has a maximum power output of 536 horsepower, but that only has two motors, so with two extra motors in the EQG, power should be much higher.

Range-wise, the same EQS SUV packs a 108-kilowatt-hour battery, which offers a maximum driving distance of 285 miles, so expect the roughly 6,600-pound EQG to have a lower range. It features a steel ladder-frame chassis that houses the battery pack, which is also a structural element of the vehicle, and rumors are saying that it will be able to accept charging rates of up to 350 kW, for a 10-80 percent top-up in around 30 minutes.

The electric Mercedes-Benz EQG was initially unveiled as a concept vehicle back in 2021, and shortly after, the German brand began the development of the production version, with a reveal expected in 2024.